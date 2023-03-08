Play video

Speed without compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.