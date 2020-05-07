Căutare termeni

4D FreeBreathing

MR clinical application

Caută produse similare

4D FreeBreathing allows you to obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies performed without breathholds. This application is motion robust through its built-in respiratory soft gating and compatibility with high precision external sensors, like VitalEye. As a result, 4D FreeBreathing delivers reliable results that can improve imaging¹. You can easily define variable timings for multiple phases to seamlessly fit 4D FreeBreathing into your current workflow.

Contactează-ne

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • 1. Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.