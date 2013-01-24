Homepage
Ambulance Mount Solutions Mounting solution

Ambulance Mount Solutions GCX MP2/X2 Ambulance Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to an ambulance horizontal or vertical surface.

Features
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

