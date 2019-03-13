Search terms

DreamWisp

Minimal contact nasal mask

DreamWisp has been designed to help patients sleep comfortably with every turn. Marrying the freedom of DreamWear’s revolutionary, top of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s proven over-the-nose auto seal cushion creates a mask that lets patients sleep how they want without having frontal tubing in the way.

Features
Patients can sleep in any position they desire—on their stomach, side, or back - without having the hose in front of their face.

DreamWisp delivers airflow within the frame, provides an open line of sight and a uses smaller footprint than traditional nasal masks.

DreamWisp delivers airflow within the frame, provides an open line of sight and a uses smaller footprint than traditional nasal masks.

Magnetic clips enable quick assembly and release of the headgear which can be especially useful for patients who have dexterity issues.

Proven Wisp cushion technology provides minimal contact with the face while creating an optimal seal for patients as they sleep.

Patients can sleep in any position they desire—on their stomach, side, or back - without having the hose in front of their face.

DreamWisp delivers airflow within the frame, provides an open line of sight and a uses smaller footprint than traditional nasal masks.

Magnetic clips enable quick assembly and release of the headgear which can be especially useful for patients who have dexterity issues.

Proven Wisp cushion technology provides minimal contact with the face while creating an optimal seal for patients as they sleep.

Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Documentation

Specifications

Cleaning
  • Daily: Hand wash the non-fabric parts
  • Weekly: Hand wash the fabric parts
Material
  • Silicone, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane foam, Nylon, Spandex, Polyester, Spandex, Magnet, Acetal
Mask Type
  • Nasal
Size
  • Petite, Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large
Warranty
  • 90 days
Replacement
  • Inspect daily for wear, replace at first sign of wear
Intent of Use
  • To be used on patients greater than 30kg with a CPAP prescription
Operating pressure
  • 4 - 30 cmH2O
Beware with pacemakers
  • Read IFU before using
