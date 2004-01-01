Lumify Android Exceptional portable ultrasound system

A breakthrough in point-of-care imaging. Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smart phone and tablet. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice. When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a Carry case for your device and transducer. IMPORTANT: Your purchase does not include a compatible smart device.