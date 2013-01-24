Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

Ingenia 1.5T Evolution Boost your MR performance, and confidence

Ingenia 1.5T Evolution

Boost your MR performance, and confidence

Caută produse similare

The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹ can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies². A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.

Contactează-ne
  • 1 Ingenia 1.5T Evolution is a special configuration of Ingenia 1.5T registered product.
  • 2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 3 Dynamics are reconstructed at prescribed temporal resolution and will contain data shared from earlier and later time points.
  • 4 Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.
  • 5 Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
  • 6 5.6 m in case of complete patient table length stroke.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand