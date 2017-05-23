Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.
FitLife provides optimal pressure distribution around less pressure-sensitive areas of the face, while allowing an unrestricted view. The large surface area equalizes pressure inside the mask and minimizes eye irritation.
Full face mask is more comfortable
Versatile headgear
The FitLife headgear is available in small and large sizes. It has EZ tabs that allow for quick, easy adjustment and removal of headgear. Snap clips simplify re-application and eliminate the need to refit after removal.
Radial diffusion leak ports
The built-in leak ports deflect exhaled air away from the bed partner, helping your patients and their partners get a good night's sleep.
Entrainment valve
The valve triggers access to room air if pressure drops below 3 cm H2O.
Accessory swivel
Perimeter seal
A soft silicone cushion creates the perimeter seal.
Versatile headgear
Radial diffusion leak ports
Entrainment valve
Accessory swivel
Perimeter seal
