IntelliVue Measurement Rack 6000 867317 Measurement Rack 6000

The IntelliVue Measurement Rack 6000 provides 4 module slots for use with individual measurement modules and the recorder. The Measurement Rack 6000 is only compatible with the IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100, 6300, and 6500 and the IntelliVue family of measurement modules. It is not compatible with the Efficia CM patient monitor and the Efficia CM measurement modules.