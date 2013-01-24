-12%
reduction in in-lab preparation time supported by ProcedureCards¹
Azurion Neuro suite
The majority of stroke cases come at night when care teams may be less experienced or just plain tired.²,³ Philips Azurion Neuro suite provides quick start-up, intuitive controls and efficient multi-tasking to keep procedures moving. Designed to reduce distractions and improve confidence during challenging stroke interventions.
See how we put remote experts at your side.
Discover the ease of Azurion Neuro suite.
-12%
reduction in in-lab preparation time supported by ProcedureCards¹
Azurion Neuro suite
The majority of stroke cases come at night when care teams may be less experienced or just plain tired.²,³ Philips Azurion Neuro suite provides quick start-up, intuitive controls and efficient multi-tasking to keep procedures moving. Designed to reduce distractions and improve confidence during challenging stroke interventions.
See how we put remote experts at your side.
Discover the ease of Azurion Neuro suite.
Easily perform 3D imaging at table side to enhance stroke interventions
+100%
of users found that controlling SmartCT is intuitive and easy to learn⁴
Easily perform 3D imaging at table side to enhance stroke interventions
+100%
of users found that controlling SmartCT is intuitive and easy to learn⁴
As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts, to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.Discover more
Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.Discover more
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
References
1.The results achieved in this first Azurion lab performance study (2017) have been verified by an independent third party. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained (St. Antonius hospital, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands) and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
2.52% out of office hours: UK study. N = 45000, (Campbell, J. T., Bray, B. D., Hoffman, A. M., Kavanagh, S. J., Rudd, A. G., Tyrrell, P. J., & Intercollegiate Stroke Working Party (2014). The effect of out of hours presentation with acute stroke on processes of care and outcomes: analysis of data from the Stroke Improvement National Audit Programme (SINAP). PloS one, 9(2), e87946. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0087946)
3.60% out of office hours: Scotland study N = 52000, (Turner M, Barber M, Dodds H on behalf of the Scottish Stroke Care Audit, et al. Stroke patients admitted within normal working hours are more likely to achieve process standards and to have better outcomes. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry 2016;87:138-143.)
4.Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech with different levels of experience.
5.The user level of expertise required is described in the Intructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile.
6.3D reconstructions at higher resolution settings may take longer times.
7.This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.
Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.