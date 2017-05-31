The consortium will investigate whether the use of MRI imaging at the time of treatment results in increased accuracy of the placement of the dose, reducing the need for large safety margins around the tumor target. It is expected that the real-time images of both tumors and surrounding organs, provided by the integrated MR-guided radiation therapy system, would enable doctors to see more precisely what they are treating, and irradiate the tumor as it moves in the body during treatment.

These targets are typically going to be in anatomy that changes its position and shape either from day to day or during the treatment. Incisionless treatment approaches are less invasive for the patient, and potentially provide gentler treatment, with fewer side effects and potential for better outcomes. Many of the world’s top radiation therapy centers have expressed interest in the technology.