The new Center for Image Sciences (CIS) of the University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht, the Netherlands, is the first in the world to feature a high-field MR-LINAC system – a potential gamechanger in highly targeted, tissue-saving radiotherapy. The CIS, inaugurated on 22 January 2015, was built with a 40 million euro investment and will host a number of clinical trials of the MR-LINAC system.
* The MR-LINAC is considered work in progress, not CE marked, and not available for sale. The MR-LINAC will be brought to market by Elekta.