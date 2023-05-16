Căutare termeni

July 2022 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI webinar

Experiences with MR7700 at University Hospital Brest

high diagnostic value with MR 7700 thumb

Expert Forum Webinar – delivering high diagnostic value with MR 7700


Dr. Julien Ognard, a hospital physician in radiology at University Hospital of Best will share his experience with the MR 7700 system and the value it brings to his department in terms of diagnostic confidence.

The MR 7700 has given us something very, very important, which is the ability to go through most of the neurological protocols very quickly to keep to a minimum the time necessary for precise examination.”

Dr. Julien Ognard

MD PhD, Hospital physician in radiology, University Hospital of Brest, France

MR research projects at UKM

High-powered gradients boost MR research projects at UKM

 

University Hospital Münster one of the world’s first to benefit from exceptional diffusion capabilities of MR 7700

Read the full article

