April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Transform MR productivity: quickly, easily, confidently with MR 5300

Men with MRI system

In this Expert Forum Webinar, you'll learn how MR 5300 ensures shorter exams and a better MR experience for both your staff and patients. MR 5300 is the second helium-free operating MR system from Philips Healthcare, which was launched at RSNA 2021.

Mr. Dayan Jackson Dudleythurai, an MR Radiographer at the Aleris-Hamlet Hospital will share his experience with the system from a workflow perspective, highlighting the most important benefits such as the ease of use and fast patient positioning.

Our patients are very amazed at the pleasant scanning experience MR 5300 can offer. If our patients are happy, we are happy as well.”

Dayan Jackson Dudleythurai

MR Technologist, Aleris-Hamlet Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark

