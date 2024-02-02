Căutare termeni

Multi nuclei imaging for patients with lymphatic disease at the Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

By Philips, Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD ∙ Feb 5, 2024 ∙ 2:18 min

Video

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Educational

MR 7700

Research

Unspecified

Sodium MRI in Lipoedema and Lymphedema Research

Rachelle Crescenzi’s research on lipoedema and lymphedema, sodium MRI revealed a significant finding: these patients’ limb swelling not only retain water but also accumulate substantial sodium, indicative of vascular dysfunction. She believes that integrating sodium MRI with vascular imaging could revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of rare vascular diseases.

“If we had sodium MRI on top of vascular functional imaging in the hospital setting, it could really transform how some rare vascular diseases are being treated and diagnosed in the clinic.”

Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD

Assistant Professor of Radiology and Radiological Sciences

Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Multi Nuclei MR

Multi Nuclei MR

Seamless integration of multi-nuclei

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire