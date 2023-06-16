Căutare termeni

June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Simplifying the path from image acquisition to diagnosis at MRT-Praxis Potsdam

Potsdam smartspeed

Drive productivity and throughput with ease of use

The Ambition MR system installed at MRT-Praxis Potsdam in Germany is equipped with the MR Workspace user interface. This intuitive solution is designed to simplify the path from image acquisition to diagnosis and to empower your team to drive productivity and predictability for a smooth-running department.

Now it is much easier and faster to plan new sequences. I would say MR Workspace is a tool that makes the work on the system better and easier.”

Dr. med. Tobias Schröter

MR radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam

Mermaid Beach Radiology

Making a difference with fast, powerful technology

 

MRT-Praxis Potsdam discovered that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses, across all anatomies.

Read the full article

