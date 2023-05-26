Căutare termeni

June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Enhancing patient comfort at Tufts Medical Center Boston

Ambient Experience

Supporting anxious patients during their MRI exam

Tufts Medical Center in Boston is really pleased with the Ambient Experience set-up as part of their new 3T installation. They feel it really helps more anxious patients get through the exam more easily, especially children.

One of the best features of this new magnet is the Ambient Experience. We have a lot of anxious patients, and this will help them tolerate the imaging better.”

Christopher Filippi, MD

Neuroradiologist and Radiologist-in-Chief, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA

