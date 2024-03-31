Căutare termeni

Improved patient care: Empowering radiography with the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90

By Philips ∙ Featuring Megan Doherty, Radiographer, Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer ∙ Mar 31, 2024 ∙ 3:30 min

Radiology

Radiography x-ray and fluoroscopy

Video

Improved X-ray workflow, Customer Testimonial

Altnagelvin Area Hospital is an acute hospital in Northern Ireland which offers a broad range of services, to a diverse population. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90, combined with Ambient Experience. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. Ambient Experience furthermore offers enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction.

“This new machine is allowing a better throughput of patients. It's a lot easier, the examinations are quicker, the post processing functions are taken out of your hands. “

Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Explore Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling-mounted digital radiography solution

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire