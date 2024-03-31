Altnagelvin Area Hospital is an acute hospital in Northern Ireland which offers a broad range of services, to a diverse population. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90, combined with Ambient Experience. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. Ambient Experience furthermore offers enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction.