By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Powerful slide/case sharing tools allow real-time collaboration with role-based access, providing privacy when required. From simple case sharing via a secure web link to simultaneous viewing with real-time interactions, the system connects colleagues anywhere in the world for instant consults.
Intuitive ease-of-use
IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is designed to help you focus on the task at hand with specialized tools for measurement/annotation, collaboration, reporting, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and discuss at a moment’s notice via one click collaboration connection.
Smart workflow management
Login to see role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes. Unique algorithms for improved workflow include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, and tissue presentation. Single-click navigation and shortcut keys speed the process.
Pathologist Suite
The IntelliSite Pathologist Suite is your gateway to review and analyze digitized images. Comprehensive workflow tools give you an advantage over traditional methods of case assignment and distribution.
IntelliSite is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, an image management system and case viewer, this is complemented by advanced software tools to manage the scanning, storage, presentation, analysis, and sharing of information.
