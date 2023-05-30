Image Management Multi-site virtual imaging operations

Image Management solution allows enterprise-wide reading, distribution and archiving, seamlessly accessed from any enterprise workstation. It can adapt to your workflow and scale to meet your needs, allowing healthcare providers to evolve. Thanks to an integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including advanced visualization analysis, AI-enabled insights and other advanced tools. Image Management is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.