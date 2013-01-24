Homepage
IntraSight Interventional applications platform

IntraSight

Interventional applications platform

The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.

Specificații

Power requirements
System input
  • 100, 120v, 220, 240VAC, 50/60Hz, 1000Va
Monitor
  • 100V – 240V 50/60Hz, 39W
Workstation
  • 100 – 240V, 50/60Hz, 825VA
Dimensions
Workstation
  • H=17", W=10", D=16.5"
Monitor
  • H=15"-19", W=15.8", D=9.7"
Control pad (optional)
  • H=2.75"-19", W=10.5", D=8.3"
Connection box
  • H=9.95", W=2.95",D=7.75"
Touch screen module with articulating tableside mount
  • H=7”, W=11.9”, D=9” (articulating arm extends to a depth of 16.5” and/or 20” above the bedrail)
Control room controller
  • H=5", W=15", D=10"
Processing and data storage
Processor
  • 1 CPU with 2.3GHz (maximum turbo frequency of 3.2GHz) 12 core total, 2400 MHz BUS
Hard drive capacity
  • 1TB SSD SATA
DICOM services supported
  • DICOM worklist management, DICOM store
Memory
  • 32GB SD RAM
Digital archiving capacity
  • Local, DVD, DICOM Network (including Worklist management, DICOM Store)
Ordering Information
IntraSight 7 configuration
  • IntraSight07
IntraSight 5 configuration
  • IntraSight05
