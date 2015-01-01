Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

Tempus Pro Rugged, advanced monitor

Tempus Pro

Rugged, advanced monitor

Caută produse similare

The Tempus Pro places the needs of the prehospital care professional at the heart of its design. Ground-breaking in functionality, it is light enough to carry and small enough to hold in one hand. Rugged, yet highly intuitive to operate, it can easily be deployed in a wide range of clinical scenarios, with advanced capabilities to allow clear, documented decision-making.

Contactează-ne

Specificații

Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Standalone size
  • 263 x 216 x 100 mm (10.3" x 8.5" x 3.9")
Standalone weight
  • 2.9 kg (6.4 Ib) with battery and RapidPak clip only (with printer 3.2 kg (7 Ib))
Display
  • Color 165 mm (6.5”) 640x480 pixels, 130 klux daylight readable display
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Display of AA gas vitals
  • Optional Masimo ISA OR+ anesthestic gas module
Ultrasound and video laryngoscopy²
Ultrasound and video laryngoscopy²
Interson (optional)
  • General purpose, 3.5 MHz and line placement 7.5 MHz
Karl Storz C-Mac (optional)
  • Video laryngoscope imager and single use blades
Integral digital camera
Integral digital camera
Resolution
  • 3.2 megapixels
Video streaming
  • H264 algorithm (bandwidth dependent)
Images
  • Included in patient record
Pulse rate
Pulse rate
Range
  • 25-239 BPM
Accuracy (all ages)
  • No motion ≤3 digits, motion ≤5 digits
Impedance respiration
Impedance respiration
Range
  • 3-150 RPM
Accuracy
  • ±2 RPM or ±2% whichever is greater
Invasive pressure²
Invasive pressure²
2 channels
  • 5 μV/V/mmHg, Response: 0–20 Hz (-3 dB)
Filters
  • 50-60 Hz notch
Range
  • -99-310 mmHg
Expansion
  • Up to 4 channels via USB module²
Contact temperature
Contact temperature
Resolution
  • ±0.1°C / ±0.2 °F; accuracy: ±0.1 ºC
Compatability³
  • 2 channel YSI 400 series
Measurement range
  • 20–45°C (68–113°F)
Microstream etCO₂*
Microstream etCO₂*
Range
  • 0-150 mm/Hg
Flow rate (measured by volume)
  • 50 (42.5 ≤ flow ≤ 65) ml/min
Accuracy
  • 0–38 mmHg: ±2 mmHg; 39–150 mmHg: ±5% of reading; +0.08% per 1 mmHg over 38 mmHg
Capnometry²
Capnometry²
Respiration rate range
  • 1-149 bpm
Respiration rate accuracy
  • 0–70 BPM ±1 BPM 71–121 BPM ±2 BPM 122–149 BPM ±3 BPM
Noninvasive blood pressure
Noninvasive blood pressure
Adult range
  • 20-260 mmHg
Pediatric range
  • 20-230 mm/Hg
Neonate range
  • 20-130 mmHg
Cuffs
  • Neonate disposable 1-5, infant, child, adult, large adult, thigh, cuff kit
Accuracy
  • ±3 mmHg or ±2% (whichever is greater)
Pulse oximetry - Total oxygen content (SpOC®)²
Pulse oximetry - Total oxygen content (SpOC®)²
Range
  • 0-35 ml of O2/dL
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Range
  • 0-99.9 %
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
  • 1-40 %, ± 3%
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Range
  • 0-99.9 %
Accuracy (all ages)
  • 1-15 %, ± 1%
Pulse oximetry - Total hemoglobin (SpHb® g/dL)²
Pulse oximetry - Total hemoglobin (SpHb® g/dL)²
Range
  • 0-25 g/dL
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
  • 8 - 17 g/dL ± 1 g/dL
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Range
  • 1-100 %
Accuracy (adult/ped)
  • No motion or low perfusion ±2 digits 70–100%, motion ±3 digits 70–100%
Accuracy (neonate)
  • Motion, no motion and low perfusion ±3 digits 70–100%
Perfusion index
  • 0,02-20 %
Response
  • <1 second delay
Technology
  • Masimo rainbow SET®
Sensor
  • Comfortable, waterproof, soft-tip
Pleth Variability Index (PVI®)²
  • Pleth Variability Index (PVi)²
ECG monitoring
ECG monitoring
Acquisition sample rate
  • 500 Hz
Common mode rejection
  • 95 dB minimum, additional filters include mains, muscle, and low and high pass
Arrhythmia monitoring/alarms
  • Arrhythmia monitoring/alarms
ST elevation
  • ST elevation
QT segment measurement
  • with alarms²
3,4,5 and 12-lead monitoring
  • via standard snap-on electrode
Heart rate range
  • 30-300 bpm
Acquisition and interpretation
  • 12-lead acquisition² and 12-lead interpretation
Accuracy
  • ±3%, DC offset, ±300 mV dc
Frequency response
  • 0.05-175 Hz , ±3dB
Operating time
Operating time
10.75 hours
  • Display brightness at 60%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
11.5 hours
  • Display brightness at 30%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
Up to 14 hours
  • With battery saving mode activated⁴
  • ¹ Tempus Pro standalone weight: 6.4 lb (2.9 kg) nominal including battery, excluding IP module, accessories and printer.
  • ² Optional, additional feature.
  • ³ One channel fitted as standard, second channel is optional.
  • ⁴ Display active 50% of the time.
  • Masimo®, Masimo rainbow SET®, PVi®, SpHb®, SpMet®, SpCO® and SpOC® are the property of Masimo Inc.
  • Oridion and Microstream are trademarks of Medtronic.
  • C-MAC is the property of Karl Storz.
  • * Uses Oridion Microstream technology

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand