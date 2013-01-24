Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

Trilogy Adult Circuits, Dual-Limb, 10-Pack

Trilogy

Adult Circuits, Dual-Limb, 10-Pack

Caută produse similare

This is a 10-pack of 22mm ID, dual-limb, with proximal pressure line, nonheated, single-use adult circuits to be used with Trilogy Evo and Trilogy EV300 ventilators.

Contactează-ne

Specificații

Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand