    Pentru informaţii despre produsele de consum Philips sau asistenţa pentru produse în lumina evoluţiei COVID-19, faceţi clic aici.
    vitalhealth ehr care masthead
    pictogramă de asistenţă

    Asistenţă clinică şi resurse pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


    Beneficiaţi de asistenţă pentru produse, inclusiv informaţii despre curăţare şi dezinfectare, tutoriale video şi multe altele.
    Resurse pentru ventilaţie şi terapie respiratorie
    Resurse pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
    Curăţarea şi dezinfectarea aparatelor pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru imagistica de diagnosticare
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru sistemele cu ultrasunete

    covid

    Produse şi servicii pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


    Exploraţi un portofoliu cuprinzător de produse şi soluţii pentru service pentru gestionarea pacienţilor diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19.
    Ventilaţie şi respiraţie
    Gestionarea pacienţilor de la distanţă şi detectarea la domiciliu
    Imagistica de diagnosticare
    Servicii de la distanţă şi întreţinerea echipamentelor
    Monitorizarea şi defibrilarea pacienţilor
    Terapie intensivă de la distanţă şi Tele-ICU
    Ultrasunete
    Consultanţă tehnologică şi proces clinic

    Ultrasunetele în lupta împotriva COVID-19

    Exploraţi portofoliul de sisteme de ultrasunete
    Ultrasunetele sunt mai valoroase ca niciodată, cu rolul lor în plină expansiune în lupta împotriva COVID-19. Philips oferă o gamă largă de sisteme cu ultrasunete pentru evaluarea şi gestionarea complicaţiilor pulmonare şi cardiace legate de COVID-19.
    Accesaţi instrucţiunile şi informaţiile legate de imagistica cu ultrasunete pentru COVID-19

    Educaţie şi resurse pentru sistemele cu ultrasunete

    Seria despre ultrasunetele pulmonare ale doctorului Sara Nikravan

    Resurse video

    Documente de referinţă şi resurse

    Documente

    Instrucţiuni de curăţare în cazul ultrasunetelor (547.0KB)
    Soluţii de imagistică pulmonară şi cardiacă POC (1.27MB)
    Ghid rapid pentru ultrasunetele pulmonare
    Tutorial pentru ultrasunetele pulmonare

    Ecocardiografie focalizată

    Documente

    Instruire online QLab CV (învăţare online disponibilă până pe 17 mai 2020) (422.0KB)
    Introducere în ecografia transtoracică
    Intro pentru ghidul rapid pentru ecografia transtoracică
    Ecografia POC în embolia pulmonară
    Evaluarea cu ecografie focalizată a funcţiei ventriculului stâng

    Alte zone de focalizare

    Documente

    Gestionarea ultrasunetelor focalizate pe căile respiratorii
    Cateterizare venoasă centrală ghidată cu ultrasunete
    Ultrasunete focalizate pentru DVT

    Resurse şi informaţii externe

    Resurse

    Resurse ASE COVID-19
    Resurse ESC COVID-19 şi de cardiologie
    Cum se efectuează o examinare prin ultrasunete pulmonare
    Examinare prin ultrasunete în cazul pneumoniei virale
    Investigaţie clinică JASE: ecografie cardiacă pe bază de tablete
    Declaraţia ASE privind protecţia pacienţilor şi a furnizorilor de servicii de ecocardiografie

    Oportunităţi suplimentare legate de educaţia în ultrasunete Philips

    Resurse

    Educaţie în ultrasunete

    Contactaţi specialistul sau reprezentantul serviciului clinic pentru sistemele cu ultrasunete Philips:
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com ​

    Solicitări cu caracter general +1-800-229-6417/Lumify solicitări specifice +1-844-695-8643.

    Consideraţii pentru medicii care acordă îngrijiri de urgenţă şi de terapie intensivă

    Ultrasunetele pot fi utilizate ca instrument de identificare a constatărilor în concordanţă cu COIVD-19, evaluează gravitatea bolii şi ajută la monitorizarea şi gestionarea pacienţilor, permiţând evaluări rapide şi precise ale stării cardiace şi pulmonare.
    Constatările din domeniul ultrasunetelor pulmonare la pacienţii cu COVID-19 pot include:
    • îngroşare şi/sau denivelări ale liniei pleurale
    • liniile B
    • consolidări subpleurale
    Examinările prin ultrasunete cardiace focalizate la pacienţii cu COVID-19 pot identifica:
    • Dimensiunea şi funcţia ventriculului stâng
    • Dimensiunea şi funcţia ventriculului drept
    • Prezenţa efuziunii pericardice şi dovezi de tamponadă cardiacă
    • Evaluarea IVC pentru starea volumului pentru ghidarea managementului fluidelor
    Exploraţi galeria de imagini clinice

    Consideraţii pentru cardiologi şi ecografişti

    Philips Ultrasound lucrează cu cardiologii şi ecografiştii pentru a ajuta la identificarea şi împărtăşirea celor mai bune practici pentru examinările cardiace. Feedback-ul clinicienilor către Philips a accentuat consideraţia pentru siguranţă în timpul procedurilor de imagistică şi captarea celor mai relevante imagini şi date, precum şi o analiză eficientă a urmăririi ulterioare.
    pictogramă zone de focalizare
    Zona de focalizare
    În timp ce amploarea leziunilor cardiace cauzate de COVID-19 este departe de a fi complet înţeleasă, cardiologii au evidenţiat simptomele şi complicaţiile pneumoniei ca zone cheie de focalizare potenţială, în special miocardita, embolia pulmonară şi potenţialul de infarct miocardic acut.
    pictograma de focalizare a achiziţiei
    Focalizarea achiziţiei
    Conform recomandărilor American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), pentru a monitoriza evoluţia bolii şi hemodinamica pacienţilor cu COVID-19, ecocardiografia ar trebui să obţină următorii parametri cardiaci: funcţia camerelor din partea stângă a inimii, funcţia camerelor din partea dreaptă a inimii, hemodinamica cardiacă şi semnele de efuziune pericardică. Evaluarea funcţiei camerelor din partea dreaptă a inimii drepte este importantă datorită potenţialului de boli pulmonare pe termen scurt sau de miocardită acută, care poate duce la hipertensiune pulmonară şi insuficienţă cardiacă acută e partea dreaptă.
    pictograma de siguranţă
    Siguranţă
    Măsurile de precauţie luate atât pentru siguranţa îngrijitorului, cât şi a pacientului sunt prioritare. Clinicienii au subliniat că utilizarea de echipamente individuale de protecţie corespunzătoare (EIP), criteriile de utilizare a TEE şi minimizarea timpului de examinare sunt extrem de critice. Vă recomandăm să planificaţi cu atenţie examinarea în avans şi să aplicaţi protocoale şi tehnici precum 3D, care reduc nevoia de achiziţii multiple şi schimbarea poziţionării traductorului. Pe cât posibil, măsurătorile trebuie făcute pe o staţie de lucru separată sau după ce pacientul a părăsit sala de examinare.
    pictograma de urmărire ulterioară
    Urmărire ulterioară
    De asemenea, îngrijitorii trebuie să ia în considerare nevoile pentru monitorizarea şi urmărirea ulterioară a examinărilor în cazul pacienţilor cu COVID-19. Aplicarea tehnicilor şi măsurătorilor consecvente şi reproductibile va ajuta la efectuarea de comparaţii. Unii cardiologi au recomandat, de asemenea, identificarea sau etichetarea pacienţilor cu COVID-19 în fişa pacientului, care să îi ajute în recuperarea şi analiza viitoare.

    Curăţarea şi dezinfectarea sistemelor cu ultrasunete | descărcaţi ghidul ›

    Galeria de imagini clinice

    • Vizualizare comutare

    Webinarii şi evenimente COVID-19

    POCUS în ED pentru COVID-19 cu dr. Rachel Liu
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Ultrasunetele pulmonare, Partea 1 cu Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Ultrasunetele pulmonare, Partea a 2-a cu Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Webinar privind ultrasunetele pulmonare şi întrebări şi răspunsuri cu doctorul Sara Nikravan
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Evoluţia dinamicii cardiace la pacienţii cu COVID-19: experienţe din SUA şi Europa
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Controlul infecţiilor în secţia de urgenţe pentru COVID-19 cu dr. Arun Nagdev
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Declaraţia ASE privind protecţia pacienţilor şi a furnizorilor de servicii de ecocardiografie în timpul pandemiei COVID-19
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Aspecte practice ale ecografiei de la punctul de intervenţie: etapele metodei 5E (Engage. Explore. Explain. Extend. Evaluate. - Angajare. Explorare. Explicare. Extindere. Evaluare.) în cazul COVID-19
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea
    Abordarea ecocardiografică în evaluarea pacienţilor cu suspiciune de miocardită
    Urmăriţi înregistrarea

    Philips Ultrasound este aliatul dvs. în lupta împotriva COVID-19


    (Reţineţi, nu toate produsele sunt disponibile în toate regiunile geografice. Consultaţi-vă cu reprezentantul dvs. Philips pentru informaţii despre disponibilitatea portofoliului complet.)
    Cu sisteme uşor de curăţat şi care oferă imagistică de înaltă calitate, tehnologia Philips Ultrasound îi ajută pe clinicieni să evalueze şi să gestioneze în timp util şi în mod fiabil afecţiunile pulmonare şi cardiace ale pacienţilor cu COVID-19.
    •  
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      795098
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      EPIQ Premium cardiology ultrasound system

      EPIQ CVx

      Premium cardiology ultrasound system
      • Exceptional imaging with the OLED monitor & TrueVue realistic light rendering
      • Improved exam efficiencies with configurable UI and real time image alignment in 3D
      • 3D LV, LA and RV chamber quantifications powered by advanced automation
      795231
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      Affiniti Ultrasound system

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasound system
      • It understands your every day
      • Designed for balance
      • Workflow meets wow
      795210
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      InnoSight Compact ultrasound system

      InnoSight  

      Compact ultrasound system
      • High quality imaging
      • Enhanced mobility
      • Simplicity - Intuitive user interface
      795001
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      795090CC
      Vezi toate specificațiile

    Suntem alături de dumneavoastră

    organizat

    Organizat pentru a ajuta

     
    Ne-am aliniat resursele şi capacităţile pentru a putea oferi sistemelor de îngrijire medicală accesul rapid la informaţii şi soluţii medicale, cu scopul de a satisface nevoile de îngrijire ale pacienţilor acestora.
    adaptare

    Adaptare activă

     
    Ne adaptăm şi perfecţionăm produsele şi tehnologiile pentru a ajuta la abordarea complexităţii bolilor, a populaţiei de pacienţi şi a condiţiilor de îngrijire medicală.
    conexiuni

    Crearea de conexiuni

     
    Ne canalizăm infrastructura şi platformele pentru a conecta echipele de îngrijire şi pentru a ajuta sistemele de îngrijire să comunice cât mai eficient posibil, pe măsură ce acestea depun eforturi privind pregătirea, răspunsul şi recuperarea.
    Reţineţi: nu toate produsele sunt disponibile în toate regiunile geografice. Consultaţi-vă cu reprezentantul dvs. Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043 pentru informaţii despre disponibilitatea portofoliului complet.

