Pentru informaţii despre produsele de consum Philips sau asistenţa pentru produse în lumina evoluţiei COVID-19, faceţi clic aici.
COVID-19

Produse şi servicii destinate ventilaţiei, sistemului respirator şi somnului pentru tratarea COVID-19

Întrebări? Contactaţi-vă reprezentatul Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043

Asistenţă clinică şi resurse pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


Beneficiaţi de asistenţă pentru produse, inclusiv informaţii despre curăţare şi dezinfectare, tutoriale video şi multe altele.
Resurse pentru ventilaţie şi terapie respiratorie
Resurse pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
Curăţarea şi dezinfectarea aparatelor pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru imagistica de diagnosticare
Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru sistemele cu ultrasunete

Produse şi servicii pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


Exploraţi un portofoliu cuprinzător de produse şi soluţii pentru service pentru gestionarea pacienţilor diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19.
Ventilaţie şi respiraţie
Gestionarea pacienţilor de la distanţă şi detectarea la domiciliu
Imagistica de diagnosticare
Servicii de la distanţă şi întreţinerea echipamentelor
Monitorizarea şi defibrilarea pacienţilor
Terapie intensivă de la distanţă şi Tele-ICU
Ultrasunete
Consultanţă tehnologică şi proces clinic

    Ventilatoare şi îngrijirea sistemului respirator

    Philips oferă un vast portofoliu de soluţii pentru sistemul respirator care includ ventilaţia invazivă şi neinvazivă, care variază de la acuitate medie la ridicată, terapia cu oxigen, terapia CPAP şi BiPAP, nebulizatoare şi măşti. Colaborăm în mod activ cu clienţii noştri de pe întregul glob pentru a facilita accesul la aceste soluţii, ştiind că acestea ajută clinicienii, spitalele şi sistemele sanitare să facă faţă acestui mediu complex şi dinamic.
    (Reţineţi: nu toate produsele sunt disponibile în toate regiunile geografice. Consultaţi-vă cu reprezentantul dvs. Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043 pentru informaţii despre disponibilitatea portofoliului complet.)

    Ventilator şi produsele pentru îngrijirea sistemului respirator recomandate

    Ventilatorul E30

    Noul ventilator Philips Respironics E30

    Un ventilator uşor accesibil care să acopere deficitul critic privind ventilaţia din spitale
    Instruire şi resurse clinice | Utilizarea dispozitivului şi materiale instructive | 
    Ventilaţie

    Terapie pentru somn

    Măşti de unică folosinţă cu opţiuni etanşe

    Măşti reutilizabile

    Administrarea medicamentelor respiratorii

    Eliberarea căilor respiratorii

    Oxigen

    Aflaţi mai multe despre continuarea îngrijirii medicale din spital la domiciliu

    Consultaţi soluţii noastre privind ventilaţia

    Suntem alături de dumneavoastră

    organizat

    Organizat pentru a ajuta

     
    Ne-am aliniat resursele şi capacităţile pentru a putea oferi sistemelor de îngrijire medicală accesul rapid la informaţii şi soluţii medicale, cu scopul de a satisface nevoile de îngrijire ale pacienţilor acestora.
    adaptare

    Adaptare activă

     
    Ne adaptăm şi perfecţionăm produsele şi tehnologiile pentru a ajuta la abordarea complexităţii bolilor, a populaţiei de pacienţi şi a condiţiilor de îngrijire medicală.
    conexiuni

    Crearea de conexiuni

     
    Ne canalizăm infrastructura şi platformele pentru a conecta echipele de îngrijire şi pentru a ajuta sistemele de îngrijire să comunice cât mai eficient posibil, pe măsură ce acestea depun eforturi privind pregătirea, răspunsul şi recuperarea.
    Reţineţi: nu toate produsele sunt disponibile în toate regiunile geografice. Consultaţi-vă cu reprezentantul dvs. Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043 pentru informaţii despre disponibilitatea portofoliului complet.

