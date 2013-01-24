Homepage
    Pentru informaţii despre produsele de consum Philips sau asistenţa pentru produse în lumina evoluţiei COVID-19, faceţi clic aici.
    vitalhealth training masthead
    COVID-19

    Produse şi servicii de imagistică de diagnosticare pentru diagnosticarea cu COVID-19

    Întrebări? Contactaţi-vă reprezentatul Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043

    Asistenţă clinică şi resurse pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


    Beneficiaţi de asistenţă pentru produse, inclusiv informaţii despre curăţare şi dezinfectare, tutoriale video şi multe altele.
    Resurse pentru ventilaţie şi terapie respiratorie
    Resurse pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
    Curăţarea şi dezinfectarea aparatelor pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru imagistica de diagnosticare
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru sistemele cu ultrasunete

    covid

    Produse şi servicii pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


    Exploraţi un portofoliu cuprinzător de produse şi soluţii pentru service pentru gestionarea pacienţilor diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19.
    Ventilaţie şi respiraţie
    Gestionarea pacienţilor de la distanţă şi detectarea la domiciliu
    Imagistica de diagnosticare
    Servicii de la distanţă şi întreţinerea echipamentelor
    Monitorizarea şi defibrilarea pacienţilor
    Terapie intensivă de la distanţă şi Tele-ICU
    Ultrasunete
    Consultanţă tehnologică şi proces clinic

    Imagistica de diagnosticare şi informatica

    Echipele IT sunt rugate să facă progrese în ceea ce priveşte transformarea digitală a îngrijirii medicale de lungă durată pentru a diminua creşterea de date nestructurate, pentru a standardiza platformele IT şi combate ameninţările cibernetice sofisticate tot mai dese; în acelaşi timp, aceleaşi echipe IT trebuie să interpreteze şi să adapteze rapid noul mediu al crizei globale cauzate de COVID-19, luând măsuri care susţin ajutorul oferit echipelor de îngrijire, prevenind în acelaşi timp compromiterea confidenţialităţii, securităţii şi conformităţii datelor pacienţilor.
    Resursele privind furnizarea de îngrijire medicală digitală şi IT în domeniul îngrijirii medicale:
    Securitatea cibernetică în era îngrijirii conectate
    Analiza care permite operaţiuni tactice de stingere a incendiilor
    Interoperabilitatea presupune o mai bună îngrijire a pacienţilor

    Resurse pentru susţinerea imagisticii diagnostice şi a informaticii

    Tomografie computerizată/AMI

    Resurse clinice

    Protocoale CT pentru torace recomandate pentru pacienţii diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19

    Scanarea cu acces de la distanţă CT pentru pacienţii diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19

    Aspectul pneumoniei COVID-19 pe CT

    Răspunsul departamentului de radiologie la criza cauzată de Covid-19, O vedere din tranşee de Edward Steiner MD, FACR şi Gopal Punjabi MD

    Declaraţie consensuală RSNA pentru CT privind COVID-19

    Curăţare şi dezinfectare

    Sisteme CT

    Sisteme PET/CT, SPECT/CT şi SPECT
    Radiografii de diagnosticare

    Tutoriale IntelliVue MX40

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR în mediul COVID-19

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR – sistem mobil digital de radiografie

    Curăţare şi dezinfectare

    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi dezinfectare
    Rezonanţă magnetică

    Grafic informativ

    Programe de curăţare RM Philips

    Curăţare şi dezinfectare

    Programe de curăţare RM Philips
    Terapie ghidată imagistic

    Curăţare şi dezinfectare

    Program de curăţare şi dezinfectare pentru sistemele IGT
    Alte resurse de imagistică

    Materiale de pregătire pentru utilizare

    Twitter Philips POC

    Dezinfectant din lista N EPA

    Produse recomandate privind imagistica şi informatica

    •  
      Lumify L12-4 Linear Array Transducer

      Lumify L12-4  

      Linear Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify’s performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      989605451352
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      Lumify C5-2 Curved Array Transducer

      Lumify C5-2  

      Curved Array Transducer
      • Incredible Image Quality: Lumify facilitates clear visualization in technically difficult patients
      • Technology without compromise: Lumify's performance readiness can help in urgent situations
      • Proven Innovation: Technology and portability extends the reach of ultrasound to impact patients
      989605450382
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      795090CC
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      795098
      Vezi toate specificațiile
    •  
      Affiniti Ultrasound system

      Affiniti 70

      Ultrasound system
      • It understands your every day
      • Designed for balance
      • Workflow meets wow
      795210
      Vezi toate specificațiile

    Dezinfectarea produselor de imagistică

    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi dezinfectare pentru DXR
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi dezinfectare pentru sistemele CT
    Programe de curăţare RM Philips
    Program de curăţare şi dezinfectare pentru sistemele IGT

    Produse pentru tomografie computerizată/imagistică moleculară avansată pentru COVID-19

    Produse de diagnosticare cu raze X pentru COVID-19

    Skyflow Plus

    Skyflow Plus

    Vizualizare produs
    Skyplate

    Skyplate

    Vizualizare produs

    Suntem alături de dumneavoastră

    organizat

    Organizat pentru a ajuta

     
    Ne-am aliniat resursele şi capacităţile pentru a putea oferi sistemelor de îngrijire medicală accesul rapid la informaţii şi soluţii medicale, cu scopul de a satisface nevoile de îngrijire ale pacienţilor acestora.
    adaptare

    Adaptare activă

     
    Ne adaptăm şi perfecţionăm produsele şi tehnologiile pentru a ajuta la abordarea complexităţii bolilor, a populaţiei de pacienţi şi a condiţiilor de îngrijire medicală.
    conexiuni

    Crearea de conexiuni

     
    Ne canalizăm infrastructura şi platformele pentru a conecta echipele de îngrijire şi pentru a ajuta sistemele de îngrijire să comunice cât mai eficient posibil, pe măsură ce acestea depun eforturi privind pregătirea, răspunsul şi recuperarea.
    Reţineţi: nu toate produsele sunt disponibile în toate regiunile geografice. Consultaţi-vă cu reprezentantul dvs. Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043 pentru informaţii despre disponibilitatea portofoliului complet.

