Creaţi cazuri de servicii non-critice 24/7
Philips Customer Services Portal este o aplicaţie online care vă permite să gestionaţi o gamă largă de necesităţi de servicii, la nivel de produs individual, la nivel de eveniment de service, la nivel de unitate, la nivel de contract şi altele.
Îmbunătăţiţi şi menţineţi performanţe de funcţionare maxime
Serviciile de la distanţă Philips pot ajuta la reducerea timpului de inactivitate al echipamentelor prin întreţinere predictivă, intervenţie de urgenţă şi monitorizare proactivă 24/7.. Accesaţi serviciile tehnice, clinice şi educaţionale de la distanţă de care aveţi nevoie pentru a menţine şi a îmbunătăţi performanţele de funcţionare maxime pentru echipamentul dvs., pentru a vă ajuta şi a instrui personalul.
Contracte de servicii flexibile RightFit, care se adaptează pentru a răspunde nevoilor în schimbare ale afacerilor
Acordurile noastre de service RightFit sunt concepute astfel încât sistemele de imagistică, sistemele de monitorizare a pacienţilor şi dispozitivele cu ultrasunete să poată fi utilizate la eficienţă maximă. Acordurile noastre RightFit sunt adaptate pentru a vă oferi asistenţa de care aveţi nevoie pentru atingerea obiectivelor dvs. clinice, operaţionale şi financiare.
Accesaţi educaţia virtuală şi de pe teren pentru a ajuta la gestionarea pacienţilor cu COVID-19.
Creăm şi publicăm webinarii cu conţinut specific COVID-19 în mod regulat, vă rugăm să vă verificaţi actualizările.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
