    Pentru informaţii despre produsele de consum Philips sau asistenţa pentru produse în lumina evoluţiei COVID-19, faceţi clic aici.
    Asistenţă clinică şi resurse pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


    Beneficiaţi de asistenţă pentru produse, inclusiv informaţii despre curăţare şi dezinfectare, tutoriale video şi multe altele.
    Resurse pentru ventilaţie şi terapie respiratorie
    Resurse pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
    Curăţarea şi dezinfectarea aparatelor pentru terapie intensivă şi monitorizarea pacienţilor
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru imagistica de diagnosticare
    Instrucţiuni de curăţare şi resurse pentru sistemele cu ultrasunete

    Produse şi servicii pentru gestionarea situaţiei cauzate de COVID-19


    Exploraţi un portofoliu cuprinzător de produse şi soluţii pentru service pentru gestionarea pacienţilor diagnosticaţi cu COVID-19.
    Ventilaţie şi respiraţie
    Gestionarea pacienţilor de la distanţă şi detectarea la domiciliu
    Imagistica de diagnosticare
    Servicii de la distanţă şi întreţinerea echipamentelor
    Monitorizarea şi defibrilarea pacienţilor
    Terapie intensivă de la distanţă şi Tele-ICU
    Ultrasunete
    Consultanţă tehnologică şi proces clinic

    Servicii de întreţinere a echipamentelor

    Creaţi cazuri de servicii non-critice 24/7

     

    Philips Customer Services Portal este o aplicaţie online care vă permite să gestionaţi o gamă largă de necesităţi de servicii, la nivel de produs individual, la nivel de eveniment de service, la nivel de unitate, la nivel de contract şi altele.

    Îmbunătăţiţi şi menţineţi performanţe de funcţionare maxime

     

    Serviciile de la distanţă Philips pot ajuta la reducerea timpului de inactivitate al echipamentelor prin întreţinere predictivă, intervenţie de urgenţă şi monitorizare proactivă 24/7.. Accesaţi serviciile tehnice, clinice şi educaţionale de la distanţă de care aveţi nevoie pentru a menţine şi a îmbunătăţi performanţele de funcţionare maxime pentru echipamentul dvs., pentru a vă ajuta şi a instrui personalul.

    Exploraţi opţiunile pentru serviciile de la distanţă

    Ingineria de service pe teren

    Contracte de servicii flexibile RightFit, care se adaptează pentru a răspunde nevoilor în schimbare ale afacerilor

     

    Acordurile noastre de service RightFit sunt concepute astfel încât sistemele de imagistică, sistemele de monitorizare a pacienţilor şi dispozitivele cu ultrasunete să poată fi utilizate la eficienţă maximă. Acordurile noastre RightFit sunt adaptate pentru a vă oferi asistenţa de care aveţi nevoie pentru atingerea obiectivelor dvs. clinice, operaţionale şi financiare.

    Inginerii noştri de service pot furniza servicii conforme cu ghidurile de acces la site-ul dvs. şi pot veni cu propriile noastre echipamente individuale de protecţie (EIP).  Vă putem ghida chiar şi în cazul provocărilor pe termen scurt.
    Exploraţi acordurile de servicii în mod mai amănunţit

    Servicii de educaţie clinică pentru COVID-19

    Accesaţi educaţia virtuală şi de pe teren pentru a ajuta la gestionarea pacienţilor cu COVID-19.

     

    Creăm şi publicăm webinarii cu conţinut specific COVID-19 în mod regulat, vă rugăm să vă verificaţi actualizările.

    • Webinarii virtuale
    • Instruire şi simpozioane virtuale pentru produse
    • Adoptarea produselor virtuale şi servicii de educaţie clinică pentru susţinerea implementărilor şi punerilor în funcţiune
    Exploraţi catalogul de educaţie clinică

    Susţinerea spitalelor şi pacienţilor în timpul pandemiei de COVID-19

    Suntem alături de dumneavoastră

    Organizat pentru a ajuta

     
    Ne-am aliniat resursele şi capacităţile pentru a putea oferi sistemelor de îngrijire medicală accesul rapid la informaţii şi soluţii medicale, cu scopul de a satisface nevoile de îngrijire ale pacienţilor acestora.
    Adaptare activă

     
    Ne adaptăm şi perfecţionăm produsele şi tehnologiile pentru a ajuta la abordarea complexităţii bolilor, a populaţiei de pacienţi şi a condiţiilor de îngrijire medicală.
    Crearea de conexiuni

     
    Ne canalizăm infrastructura şi platformele pentru a conecta echipele de îngrijire şi pentru a ajuta sistemele de îngrijire să comunice cât mai eficient posibil, pe măsură ce acestea depun eforturi privind pregătirea, răspunsul şi recuperarea.
    Reţineţi: nu toate produsele sunt disponibile în toate regiunile geografice. Consultaţi-vă cu reprezentantul dvs. Philips sau sunaţi-ne la +40 31 630 0043 pentru informaţii despre disponibilitatea portofoliului complet.

