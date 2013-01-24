Home
Cardiology | Coronary Artery Disease
Interventional cardiology procedure for coronary artery disease

Treatment

Effective, efficient treatment in CAD


What if you could access comprehensive clinical insights and increase confidence in treatment selection—all while reducing procedure time?

More complex patients are eligible for minimally invasive procedures


As more CAD patients are considered for minimally invasive interventional therapy, optimal treatment planning is hindered by the fact that 2D coronary angiography has limitations for detecting and assessing coronary stenosis. Data is not consistently and meaningfully connected pre- and intra-procedure, which adds time and complexity to treatment planning. We’ve designed our cardiology solutions to overcome these challenges so you can realize the benefits of clinical efficiency in the cath lab:
Clinician using Philips coronary roadmap for CAD intervention
Improved care through comprehensive and timely clinical insights
Advanced patient monitoring with Philips Intellivue
Optimal planning and procedure guidance with advanced technologies
Interventional cardiologists using Philips Intrasight
Reduced treatment time with integrated systems, devices and informatics

How our solutions work together


Image-guided therapy, iFR, IVUS and hemodynamic monitoring, as well as cardiac pre-procedure planning and advanced applications, are all connected to the image-guided therapy interface to allow viewing, manipulation, and custom configuration on the monitor from a single controller at table side or from the control room.
CAD clinical efficiency treatment
    • Cad treatment popup ivus

      Intravascular Ultrasound - IVUS


      See more clearly and improve patient outcomes with informed pre-stent planning and poststent optimization. Map the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram* to understand precisely where the disease begins and ends.

      *Available with IntraSight 7 and SyncVision

    • Cad treatment omniwire

      OmniWire
      Pressure guide wire

      OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases.¹,²,³ New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery. Unique solid core improves torque and pushability. Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.
      1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
      2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.
      3. Comparisons to Verrata Plus. Data/report internally on file or internal company’s data on file. Verification Report, D000410086/A.

    • Cad treatment popup azurion

      Image Guided Therapy System — Azurion


      Azurion provides the ability to treat one more patient per day, reducing procedure time by 17%* with optimized workflow options in interventional therapy and clinical software.

      *Reducing procedure time by 17%, with the ability to treat 1 more patient per day with optimized workflow options in image guided therapy and clinical software (Azurion - Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017). Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

    • Cad treatment popup intrasight

      Interventional Applications Workstation — IntraSight


      Provides more comprehensive clinical insights with seamless integration of iFR/FFR, IVUS and co-registration tools that improve patient health outcomes.

    • Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

      See clearly, guide confidently — Dynamic Coronary Roadmap


      Automatic, real-time navigational guidance designed for procedure efficiency in complex PCI interventions without changing current standard workflow.

    • Touch screen module pro

      Touch screen module pro


      Intuitive touch screen control module at table side. Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.

    • Cad treatment popup hemodynamic system

      Interventional Hemodynamic System with IntelliVue X3


      Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. It integrates with the Philips IntelliVue X3 patient monitor to enable continuous patient monitoring before, during, and after the procedure.

    • Cad treatment popup RightFit

      RightFit customized service agreements Flexible contracts that evolve to meet changing business needs

      Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed so that imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices can be used to their utmost efficiency – and are cared for by experts who know them inside and out. Our RightFit agreements are available at the time of equipment purchase or any time after, and are tailored to deliver the support you need to achieve clinical, operational and financial goals.

    • Cad tretment popup Xper IM

      Cardiovascular Workflow Solution—Xper Information Management (Xper IM)


      Streamlines your workflow by integrating clinical systems and administrative functions.

    • Eagle Eye Platinum

      Eagle Eye Platinum
      Digital IVUS catheter

      The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US). *As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with IntraSight and SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.

    • CAD Treatment IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

      Cardiovascular Image & Information Management – IntelliSpace Cardiovascular


      Disparate clinical data from multiple sources add complexity to decision-making. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere* , IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline the cardiovascular workflows, empower clinicians to turn clinical findings into a decisive actionable plan and foster collaboration across your cardiovascular service line, while enhance operational efficiency of your entire cardiovascular service line.

      *It’s the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.

    • Cad treatment popup ifr

      Instant Wave-Free Ratio — iFR


      The leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures, which can improve outcomes, save time, and reduce patient discomfort. iFR is measured using the world's first solid core pressure guide wire, OmniWire, with values co-registered* directly on the angiogram. This advanced physiologic guidance helps identify precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia, to help determine treatment strategy.

      *Available with IntraSight 7 and SyncVision

    CAD Treatment

    With timely access to comprehensive clinical insights, you can deliver exceptional treatment plans and move each patient through treatment as efficiently as possible.
    Discover how we help you realize your vision for better care in coronary artery disease.

    Clinical efficiency across the care pathway


    Our solutions for CAD support your needs from diagnosis through interventional treatment.
    Explore the full pathway
    Clinical efficiency across the care pathway
    Emergency care
    Diagnosis
    Treatment
    Post-acute care

    Further reading

    Imaging cardiologist using Spectral CT for CAD diagnosis

    Quick, confident diagnosis in coronary artery disease


    What if you could streamline diagnosis with fast access to full diagnostic data and reduced exam time?
    Read more
    Interventional cardiologists looking at clinical images

    Cardiology portfolio


    Discover how Philips can support you in delivering improved cardiac care with enhanced efficiency by integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services.
    Read more
    Cardiologists performing percutaneous coronary intervention

    Transforming complex PCI procedures into confident care


    We've designed a fully integrated cath lab ecosystem that provides you information quickly, to support confident decisions and exceptional patient care.
    Read more

    References


    1. Nannoni S, Strambo D, Sirimarco G, et al. Eligibility for late endovascular treatment using DAWN, DEFUSE-3, and more liberal selection criteria in a stroke center Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2020;12:842-847.
    2. Carolinas HealthCare System. Delivering the right stroke care faster. Philips Success Story. 2017.
    3. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.
    *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.
    1
