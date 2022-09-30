Jan 30, 2023 by Philips
The future of healthcare depends on the connectivity of various IT technologies to empower clinicians, providers, and health systems. Access to free-flowing data can provide rich human value by potentially unlocking insights that people can act upon. Across the patient monitoring ecosystem, integration of IT systems for continuous data flow has the power to enhance clinical decision-making, simplify workflows, and reduce operational complexity. With the 2021 acquisition of Capsule Technologies, Philips is integrating medical devices, clinical information systems, and IT infrastructure to help caregivers deliver efficient and effective care, wherever in the hospital it takes place.
The vendor-neutral, third-party device connectivity of Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) combined with the system interoperability capabilities of Philips IntelliBridge care solutions has the potential to unlock the hidden value of clinical data.
Philips Clinical Insights Manager is a service-oriented, end-to-end solution that allows hospitals to synthesize high-fidelity clinical data. It combines storage and aggregation of data with tools that allow you to query, filter and sort it so you can transform this information into valuable insights that help you achieve your clinical healthcare goals.
Philips IT systems and solutions are open-standards based, enabling data exchange between technologies and across care environments. Our clinical systems and IT infrastructure solutions are interoperable with one another and with systems throughout the healthcare ecosystem.
We are deeply committed to the advancement of healthcare data and communications standards (e.g., Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), HL7, IEEE, DICOM, Continua and SDC), as a corporate member of and contributor to several leading standard-setting organizations. In this work, we collaborate with subject matter experts from healthcare, academia, and industry, even our competitors, advancing the digitization of healthcare data for the benefit of both patients and providers.
