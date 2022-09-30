Event Management



, release 4, enables CDAS (Distributed Alarm System with Operator Confirmation). A CDAS system, when configured with the appropriate IntelliVue bedside software and Care Assist mobile app, ensures that if an alarm cannot be successfully delivered to the next appropriate step in the alarm pathway, there will be a technical notification generated. The clinician then responds to the technical notification with an accept or reject response as appropriate. A CDAS system meets IEC 80001 medical device standards for alarm delivery security and risk management. CDAS is available for Android mobile devices only. Event Notification receives alarms and event notifications from Philips patient monitors, nurse call systems, lab systems and more. Depending on the clinical team’s needs, it can send all the alarm data it collects to a downstream third-party alert system, or Event Notification can filter, route, and escalate the alarm data before sending it to a third-party alert system. When using Event Notification in conjunction with Care Assist, Event Notification provides clinical context for actionable alarms by delivering up to four numerics, four waveforms and associated data from Philips patient monitors to support the caregiver in assessing the patient and determining the course of care.