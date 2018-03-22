Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

Ventures
A young doctor smiles as she talks with an older patient in a hospital

Mar 22, 2018

Start-up Mytonomy partners with Mayo Clinic

Estimated reading time: 1 minute

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.ro/healthcare/innovation/philips-ventures/news/mytonomy-partners-with-mayo-clinic Link copiat

Contact

Nick Pappas

Nick Pappas

Managing Partner, Venture Investments

‹ See all news

Cloud-based patient education platform drives better outcomes

 

Studies show that patient engagement is a key factor in improving outcomes. But many patients don’t have the knowledge they need to take an active role in their care.  The company Mytonomy — applies cognitive learning principles in its cloud-based patient education platform to help fill this information gap. By educating and engaging patients, Mytonomy’s Patient Experience Cloud aims to drive better outcomes and lower costs — and it’s available from any device, anywhere, at any time.

 

In 2017, Philips Health Technology Ventures recognized the potential in Mytonomy and contributed to a $7 million Series-A funding round. Mytonomy’s influence continues to grow, and it recently announced a partnership with the Mayo Clinic to develop a series of short videos for cancer patients and their caregivers. The goal is to encourage shared decision-making between patients and their providers and a better patient and caregiver experience.

Read more

Related insights

Want to become a start-up partner with Philips Ventures?

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*

*
*
*
 

What does this mean?
Changing healthcare

Together, we’re changing healthcare

Philips Ventures champions innovative start-ups with breakthrough solutions.
Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand