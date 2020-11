Vital imaging guidance

“Just yesterday, we treated a patient who came in with lower left leg ischemia. And it was very important that there was single vessel runoff that had a very tortuous takeoff,” says Dr. Hemstreet. “It was the ability of the Veradius C-arm to be manipulated to a certain angle and provide excellent image quality for us to be able to wire this vessel and in turn, balloon and do an atherectomy there, which essentially provided the blood flow that her leg needed to keep her foot.” At the end of the case, a single user can usually move the C-arm out of the way and get the patient off the table in an expeditious manner to enhance the patient experience as well.