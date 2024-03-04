Căutare termeni

Publications

Optimizing MR workflow and patient comfort at the University of British Columbia

By Philips, Laura Barlow, RTMR ∙ Dec 1, 2019 ∙ 3:00 min

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Video

Elition

Workflow

Neuro

Optimizing MR workflow and patient comfort at UBC

The MR Research Centre at the University of British Columbia (UBC) runs many studies and trials, and its researchers continually strive to improve and expand imaging methods to help in visualizing the disease and support diagnosis and monitoring. The’ smart’ workflow on their 3.0T MRI system, a Philips Ingenia Elition, makes their lives easier and surprised them with the impact it has on patients and volunteers.

“The entire workflow is smooth: patient positioning and set-up; launching the scan as soon as we leave the exam room; the intuitive touchscreen on the gantry; touchless patient sensing… All of these things are much better than on our old system.”

Laura Barlow, RTMR

MRI Technologist Supervisor

University of British Columbia MRI Research Center

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Discover Ingenia Elition 3.0T MR system

Ingenia Elition 3.0T

A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality and speed

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire