By Philips, Laura Barlow, RTMR ∙ Dec 1, 2019 ∙ 3:00 min
The MR Research Centre at the University of British Columbia (UBC) runs many studies and trials, and its researchers continually strive to improve and expand imaging methods to help in visualizing the disease and support diagnosis and monitoring. The’ smart’ workflow on their 3.0T MRI system, a Philips Ingenia Elition, makes their lives easier and surprised them with the impact it has on patients and volunteers.
“The entire workflow is smooth: patient positioning and set-up; launching the scan as soon as we leave the exam room; the intuitive touchscreen on the gantry; touchless patient sensing… All of these things are much better than on our old system.”
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.
Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.
Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?