Enhancing brain tumor MRI with APT weighted imaging

APT MRI study encouraging for the youngest tumor patients



Radiologist John Curran, MD, has been the main researcher in studying APT weighted imaging at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “At this time, APT has been added to approximately 70 MRI studies of children with brain tumor and we have seen some encouraging early results,” says John Curran, MD, radiologist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH). “We will need larger studies with more patients to accurately assert the correlation. However, it doesn’t need to be a 100% correlation to be useful in brain tumor follow-up scans, because we also look at the FLAIR and at other images. The goal is to catch something before it gets too big, if it needs new surgery or new therapy and if we see something suspicious – as opposed to definite recurrence – it is often not a matter for immediate action, but for follow up.”



The PCH physicians involved in the trial overall express cautious optimism that APT weighted imaging may someday greatly reduce the need for contrast injection in pediatric patients. “If we can bring APT forward as a reasonable substitute, particularly in our follow-up brain tumor cases that would be of great benefit,” says Dr. Curran. “Use of contrast agent is tightly controlled in our general neuroradiology imaging, and contrast agent is only administered when it is really needed. So, our study focuses on determining if we in the future could use APT to diminish the use of contrast agents.”