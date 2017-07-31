Point-of-Care ultrasound clinical education resources 

With Philips, we don’t have a one-size fits all approach to ultrasound education, we offer a wide range of options to fit your needs.

Instructor led clinical education programs- delivered by a team of highly skilled Clinical Solutions Specialists and luminary physicians at your facility, one of our US based training centers, or at one of our regional or national clinical education symposia

Web-based clinical education programs- Online tutorials and quick guides geared for the busy clinician in need of self-paced point-of-care education

Subscription Service offerings- Philips partners with other global leaders in ultrasound clinical education to further enhance the catalog of clinical education programs available to our customers

For more information about our educational offerings, please feel free to download our poc ultrasound education resource here.

Also stay tuned to our twitter handle to stay up to date with the latest from Philips Lumify https://twitter.com/philipslumify.