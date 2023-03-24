Boost productivity and elevate clinical outcomes

Radiologists globally face common challenges: more studies and less time to complete them. More stress and lower job satisfaction, leading to an increasing number of radiologists leaving the profession. Interpreting one image every three to four seconds for an entire shift is necessary to keep pace with current workload demands.1 The challenge facing radiologists is how to meet productivity without compromising accuracy.



One radiology workspace can help you enhance efficiency, quality and speed by combining intelligent worklist management, native interactive multimedia reporting and more than 200 advanced data interpretation applications and third-party AI-enabled tools to speed the detection of diseases.