Boost productivity and elevate clinical outcomes

Radiologists globally face common challenges: more studies and less time to complete them. More stress and lower job satisfaction, leading to an increasing number of radiologists leaving the profession. Interpreting one image every three to four seconds for an entire shift is necessary to keep pace with current workload demands.1 The challenge facing radiologists is how to meet productivity without compromising accuracy.
One radiology workspace can help you enhance efficiency, quality and speed by combining intelligent worklist management, native interactive multimedia reporting and more than 200 advanced data interpretation applications and third-party AI-enabled tools to speed the detection of diseases.
“With Philips’ integrated workflow within a single workspace, we save at least one to two minutes per patient. That is a lot of time saved at the end of the day, across every specialist in our department.”
Eliseo Vañó Galván, MD Cardiovascular Radiologist, Chair of the CT & MR Department Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario Madrid
“When I saw the Philips PACS, it kind of grabbed me. I’m looking at my worklist and images, and I can continue my measurements and reporting in the same system.”
Dr Volker Kunze Radiologist and IT Specialist Radiologie Oldenburg Oldenburg, Germany
“Philips AI solutions, such as the AI Manager, will help implementing AI and improving hospital operations and patient care.”
Mark van Buchem, MD, PhD Chairman, Department of Radiology Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
“The workflow orchestrator allocates the exam to a specific person with the best profile, credentials, and specific skills to manage that exam. This alone already speeds up the workflow by 50%.”
Dr Carlo Cosimo Quattrocchi Former Head of Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Rome
“Applying AI in our radiology department has surpassed our expectations. Besides improving patient flows, and quality of care to our patients, we have found that AI even finds fractures that doctors overlooked.”
Cecilie B. Løken Technology Director Vestre Viken Health Trust Drammen, Norway
"Thanks to the integration in one Advanced Visualization Workspace, reviewing images has become easier and quicker, enabling faster reporting of results. Adding AI could potentially save more time."
Professor Philippe Douek Professor of radiology, Hôpital Cardiologique Louis Pradel Lille, France
“The communications tools of our workflow orchestrator can be very useful – for example, the communication that takes place within the team between the radiologists and technologists.
David S. Hirschorn, MD Chief of Division, Radiology Informatics Northwell Health New York
To efficiently balance caseloads and accelerate reading times, intelligent algorithms automatically redefine the workflow, matching the most appropriate available radiologists based on their area of expertise, availability and current workload. A single user interface for reading images and reporting includes speech recognition, editing and the ability to embed key images for side-by-side comparison.
Cutting-edge technology helps radiologists identify subtle abnormalities, reduce diagnostic uncertainty and speed the interpretation process. Our Advanced Visualization Workspace applications empower you with clinical insights to support diagnostic confidence and AI-based efficient workflows. The addition of AI Manager supports automated analysis of medical data and extraction of relevant information to generate meaningful, actionable insights to enable more precise, personalized patient care.
Streamline your workflow with the flexibility to access, analyze and quantify patient imaging data in one unified view regardless of which department generated the data. Reach clinical conclusions faster and with confidence supported by the complete patient medical view.
Streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your imaging needs from order management through report distribution.
Enable your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow.
Give your physicians the tools to perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
