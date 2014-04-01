The OncoSignal Test* for measuring ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity is now available for research use in your molecular biology laboratory. The test is performed using an RT-qPCR testing plate to measure mRNA levels of selected pathway target genes and includes access to a secure cloud-based environment for calculation and reporting of pathway activity scores. The OncoSignal Test has been developed under ISO13485.
OncoSignal is based on a unique knowledge-based approach and helps users gain insight into underlying tumor driving cell signaling pathways. The OncoSignal Test quantitatively measures the activity of the hormonal estrogen receptor (ER) and androgen receptor (AR) pathways, as well as the activity of PI3K and MAPK growth factor signal transduction pathways simultaneously in a single sample, using RNA from FFPE tissue of human origin.
OncoSignal can be used to reveal aberrant activity of signaling pathways in tumor tissue enabling applications for drug response monitoring*, stratification for clinical trials and for cancer research.
This example of the OncoSignal Report (generated by using the batch export option) shows how the pathway activity scores may be used in a retrospective study. The goal of the study was to investigate if OncoSignal can help to explain response to neo-adjuvant hormonal therapy; the retrospective study included patient samples of responders and non-responders to aromatase inhibitor (AI) treatment. Biopsy tissue from estrogen receptor (ER) IHC positive patients before start of neo-adjuvant and after neo-adjuvant AI treatment were measured. The largest differences in pathway activity can be observed for the ER pathway. In general, the relatively high ER pathway activity scores obtained from the pre-treatment samples decreased upon treatment, which might be an indication of successful AI treatment. Patient samples 102373 + 102374 however, show a relatively low pre-treatment ER activity score indicating a lower ER pathway activity before treatment, which may explain why this patient did not benefit from the AI treatment. Studying the pathway activity profile may provide further direction to identify relevant tumor driving pathways, such as the relatively high MAPK activity measured for patient samples 102373 + 102374 and relatively high PI3K activity for patient samples 102369 + 102370, respectively.
For more information about example experimental designs, please request the application note via oncosignal@philips.com.
