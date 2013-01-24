It's hard to believe the Lumify image quality is as good as it is. We've painstakingly optimized the image for each exam type so you don't have to, giving you all the advantages and flexibility of having ultrasound on your compatible Apple or Android mobile device without forcing you to compromise on image quality.
In M-mode, you can learn about the movement of an area of anatomy and also calculate fetal heart rate. In M-mode, the tissue interface position or depth is displayed along the vertical axis, and time is displayed along the horizontal axis.
Adjust and interact with the image with gestures you already use on your mobile device: pinch or double tap to zoom, scroll up or down for gain, depth, and volume.
The fast flow setting eliminates the need to manually adjust the scale while using color flow imaging: Fast Flow is optimized for faster blood flow conditions within each exam type (e.g. arterial flow).
Freezing the image introduces new tools like the cine loop slider and the ability to save and share ultrasound images and loops.
The slow flow setting eliminates the need to manually adjust the scale while using color flow imaging: Slow flow is optimized for slower blood flow conditions within each exam type (e.g. venous flow).
Capture and save the best loop for your patient records.
Use the intuitive share function on iOS to easily send your images to other apps on your device such as cloud storage, email or social media.
Intuitively and accurately measure multiple 2D distances, circumferences, and areas with simple touch calipers.
Compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems, Lumify lets you keep a record of patient studies for review and provides HIPAA compliant options for sharing those studies from your portable ultrasound device.
Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network.*
* Exporting images to a shared network is only possible on the Lumify Android app
Lumify supports a wide variety of DICOM and workflow functionalities to satisfy the needs of large and small organizations around the world:
Knowing time savings is critical in any healthcare environment, we've built in several workflow-improving features such as an always ready menu, barcode reader, modality worklist, and more.
Use the always accessible menu to: review current exam, edit patient data, change presets, view saved exams, configure export destinations, adjust settings, view SW version, and more.
DICOM modality worklist enables Lumify to query for patient demographics and ultrasound study details from the MWL SCP.
This allows those using DICOM modality worklists to have a more automated pathway for filling out patient data on the Lumify ultrasound machine.