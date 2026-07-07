Choose from over 1700 comprehensive programs at Learning Connection spanning clinical pathway, product and professional development.
Philips Education Services provides access anytime, anywhere to comprehensive education programs via a blended learning approach, embracing the latest in e-learning, data and analytics alongside behavioral insights to ensure knowledge retention and enjoyment.
The shift to value based care starts with valuing and investing in healthcare’s greatest cost and also its greatest resource; its people, by ensuring continuous learning and development opportunities fit for the modern era. After all, while digitization may get the majority of air-time in healthcare, it is remains the industry’s people who are on the frontline and need to keep their skills sharp.
Continuous staff development on budget. We want to make it easy to buy the education you need for yourself or your staff. That’s why we tailor the offering and payment models to your department or individual needs, from buying individual seats at a course or a day on-site, to full role and competency-based education programs and learning paths offered as part of a multi-year subscription.
To make education as standardized and possible to deploy as a full service model, we have also developed customizable multi-year education subscriptions that take care of all your ongoing education.
Ongoing education underpins the entire operational performance of a hospital: it keeps the workforce engaged and motivated and equips them with the knowledge, skills and mindset to do their important work; providing better, safer care to patients.