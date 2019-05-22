Our healthcare informatics solutions aim to transform large amounts clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise. Our informatics solutions streamline management and analysis of patient data from imaging systems, patient monitors and cardiac testing equipment, while enhancing clinical pathways and aiding workflow. By connecting hospital information systems, you gain easy access to aggregated data across the patient care continuum, helping you to gain visibility into the overall health of a patient and proactively manage population health.