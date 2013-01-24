Please find herewith the recycling passports for Patient Monitoring products.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Please find herewith the recycling passports for Patient Monitoring products.
|Patient Monitors
|
|Efficia CM Patient Monitors
|CM10 -883301, CM12 – 883303, CM100-883300, CM120-883302, CM150-883304
|SureSigns VS2i/VS2+
|
863275, 863276, 863277/863278, 863279
|SureSigns VM1
|
863264, 863265, 863266
|SureSigns VS2
|Models 863079,863080,863081,863082
|SureSigns VS3
|
Models 863069, 863070, 863071,
863072, 863073, 863074
|SureSigns VS4
|Model 863283
|MP2/X2 Patient Monitors
|Models M8102A / M3002A
|Intellivue MP5
|Model M8105A
|IntellivueMP20/MP30
|Models M8001A / M8002A
|IntellivueMP40/MP50
|Models M8003A / M8004A
|IntellivueMP60/MP70
|Models M8005A / M8007A
|IntellivueMP80/MP90
|
Models M8008A / M8010A
|M3
|Model M3046A
|MX40
|Models 865350, 865351, 865352
|MX800
|Model 865240
|ICG Monitor
|
Models 862146 / 453564012601
|CO2 Transducer Sensor
|Model M1460A
|6-Slot Module Rack
|Model M1276A
|Anesthetic Gas Module
|Model M1026B
|15in TFT Touch XGA Display
|
Model M8031A
|17in TFT Touch
|
Model M8033C
|SureSigns VSV Monitor
|
Model M863067
|IntelliVue MX400 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866060
|IntelliVue MX450 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866062
|IntelliVue MX500 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866064
|IntelliVue MX550 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866066
|SureSigns Central CMS 200 Display
|Model 863291
|Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System Display
|Model 863352
|Philips SureSigns Central Printer
|Model 863291-90027
|Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System Printer
|Model 863291-90027
|Monitoring System Speaker Bar
|Model 453564381621
|Philips SureSigns Central
|Model 863291
|Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System
|Model 863291-90026
|Efficia CMS200 License Keys
|
Model 453564567571, 453564567581, 453564567591,453564591851 453564567601,453564409671
|
Intellivue Telemetry System
|Access Point
|Models M842A / 453563495091
|Access Point Controller
|Models M3171 / 453564009481
|Synchronization Unit
|
Models M4844A / 453564025901
|IntelliVue CL SpO2 Pod Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865215
|IntelliVue CL NBP Pod Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865216
|IntelliVue CL Respiration Pod Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865218
|IntelliVue CL Charging Station Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865220
|IntelliVue CL Transmitter Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865221
|IntelliVue CL Hotspot Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865222
|IntelliVue CL Transmitter Base Station Rev 20-May-2015
|
Model 865237
|
Telemetry
|Philips Telemetry System Transmitter
|Model M2601A
|Philips Telemetry System Receiver
|Model M2603A
|Philips Telemetry System Mainframe
|Model M2604A
|Philips Telemetry System Line Amplifier
|Model M2606A
|Philips Telemetry System Power Tee
|Model M2607A
|Philips Telemetry System Antenna Combiner
|Model M2608A
|Philips Telemetry System Band Pass Filter
|
Model M2612A
|Philips Telemetry System Frequency Converter
|Model M2616A
|Telemon B
|Model M2636B
|Telemon C
|Model M2636C
|Power Distribution Module
|Models 3166-60000 / M3166A
|Battery Extender
|Model M2601-60189
|PWD Transmitter
|Model 862108
|PWD Transmitter
|
Model 862439
|
General
|CareNet Controller
|Model 7851B
|Battery Reconditioner AGI-3002
|Model M4791A
|Universal Power Converter
|Models M4792A / 453563464761
|USB 2-Channel Recorder
|Models M3176C / 862120
|Thermal Array Recorder Module
|Model 1116B
|4-Channel Thermal Recorder
|
Models M3160A / M3160-60001
|Intellibridge EC40-80
|Model 865056
|Smarthopping 2.4GHz Access Point
|Model 989803171221
|Smarthopping Access Point Controller
|Model 865346
|
Fetal Monitors
|Series 50A/IP Fetal Monitor
|Models M1351A / M1353A
|Series 50XM/XMO Fetal Monitor
|Models M1350B/C
|Avalon CTS Base Station and Transducers
|Model Base Station M2720A
Model Transducers M2725A, M2726A, M2727A
|Avalon FM20/30
|Models M2702A/M2703A
|Avalon FM40/50
|Models M2704A/M2705A
|
Invivo Patient Monitors
|Essential MRI Patient Monitor
|Model 865353
|Expression IP5
|Model 865471
|Expression Patient Monitor
|Model 865214
|Precess Patient Monitor
|
Model 3160, 3160 DCU, 3160 WPU
|4500MRI Pulse Oximeter
|
Model 3109-1 & 3109-3
|Millennia Patient Monitor
|
Model 3155MVS
|Magnitude Patient Monitor
|Model 3150M
|MR400 Product Recycling Passport Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 866185
|Expression MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System Rev 30-June-2015
|Model 866120
|
Anesthesia Care
|Dameca MRI508 Rev 3-June-2015
|Model 10651MRI-00
|IntelliSave AX700 Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 10623-00
|Siesta i Whispa Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 10651-00
|Siesta iTS Rev 20-May-2015
|Model 10653-00
|
Medical Consumables & Sensors (MCS)
|Module Charger
|Model 989803191031
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.