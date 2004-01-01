Căutare termeni

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical creates CBCT images to help spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The new protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in images with improved image appearance compared to conventional cone beam acquisition techniques. SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical is our improved CBCT protocol for neurovascular care with a fast 8 secs trajectory, metal artifact and motion compensation algorithms to further improve image quality.

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy [1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab [7].

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy [1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab [7].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9]. ​

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9]. ​

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9]. ​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9]. ​
Soft Tissue CBCT protocol with helical movement improves the image quality and appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques, to spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The asymmetrical motion of the arm during the acquisition increases the field of view(FOV) of the scan imaging parts of the brain multiple times. This increase of information, in combination with improved image reconstruction software, leads to improvements in image quality. The speed of the scan has also been increases from 20secs to 10secs to minimize the impact of patient motion for non-sedated stroke patients.

Soft Tissue CBCT protocol with helical movement improves the image quality and appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques, to spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The asymmetrical motion of the arm during the acquisition increases the field of view(FOV) of the scan imaging parts of the brain multiple times. This increase of information, in combination with improved image reconstruction software, leads to improvements in image quality. The speed of the scan has also been increases from 20secs to 10secs to minimize the impact of patient motion for non-sedated stroke patients.

Soft Tissue CBCT protocol with helical movement improves the image quality and appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques, to spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The asymmetrical motion of the arm during the acquisition increases the field of view(FOV) of the scan imaging parts of the brain multiple times. This increase of information, in combination with improved image reconstruction software, leads to improvements in image quality. The speed of the scan has also been increases from 20secs to 10secs to minimize the impact of patient motion for non-sedated stroke patients.
Soft Tissue CBCT protocol with helical movement improves the image quality and appearance, compared to conventional CBCT acquisition techniques, to spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The asymmetrical motion of the arm during the acquisition increases the field of view(FOV) of the scan imaging parts of the brain multiple times. This increase of information, in combination with improved image reconstruction software, leads to improvements in image quality. The speed of the scan has also been increases from 20secs to 10secs to minimize the impact of patient motion for non-sedated stroke patients.
The Automatic motion compensation algorithm is a Helical Soft Tissue option, which the physician can use to salvage a CBCT soft tissue scan during which the patient had moved. During stroke procedures, the patient is not always sedated, and this often results in significant head motion, affecting the value of the 3D scan and often requiring a second scan. The automatic motion compensation algorithm takes the original scan and re-runs the reconstruction software to generate an improved volume.

The Automatic motion compensation algorithm is a Helical Soft Tissue option, which the physician can use to salvage a CBCT soft tissue scan during which the patient had moved. During stroke procedures, the patient is not always sedated, and this often results in significant head motion, affecting the value of the 3D scan and often requiring a second scan. The automatic motion compensation algorithm takes the original scan and re-runs the reconstruction software to generate an improved volume.

The Automatic motion compensation algorithm is a Helical Soft Tissue option, which the physician can use to salvage a CBCT soft tissue scan during which the patient had moved. During stroke procedures, the patient is not always sedated, and this often results in significant head motion, affecting the value of the 3D scan and often requiring a second scan. The automatic motion compensation algorithm takes the original scan and re-runs the reconstruction software to generate an improved volume.
The Automatic motion compensation algorithm is a Helical Soft Tissue option, which the physician can use to salvage a CBCT soft tissue scan during which the patient had moved. During stroke procedures, the patient is not always sedated, and this often results in significant head motion, affecting the value of the 3D scan and often requiring a second scan. The automatic motion compensation algorithm takes the original scan and re-runs the reconstruction software to generate an improved volume.
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical includes a metal artifact reduction algorithm. Imaging a patient with coils from previous treatments and/or dental replacements can result in significant artifacts in the form of dark and bright streaks on the image. These artifacts can limit confident diagnosis when assessing soft tissue changes in the brain. The metal artifact reduction algorithm processes the volume with the goal of removing the artifacts and improving image quality.​

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical includes a metal artifact reduction algorithm. Imaging a patient with coils from previous treatments and/or dental replacements can result in significant artifacts in the form of dark and bright streaks on the image. These artifacts can limit confident diagnosis when assessing soft tissue changes in the brain. The metal artifact reduction algorithm processes the volume with the goal of removing the artifacts and improving image quality.​

SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical includes a metal artifact reduction algorithm. Imaging a patient with coils from previous treatments and/or dental replacements can result in significant artifacts in the form of dark and bright streaks on the image. These artifacts can limit confident diagnosis when assessing soft tissue changes in the brain. The metal artifact reduction algorithm processes the volume with the goal of removing the artifacts and improving image quality.​
SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical includes a metal artifact reduction algorithm. Imaging a patient with coils from previous treatments and/or dental replacements can result in significant artifacts in the form of dark and bright streaks on the image. These artifacts can limit confident diagnosis when assessing soft tissue changes in the brain. The metal artifact reduction algorithm processes the volume with the goal of removing the artifacts and improving image quality.​
