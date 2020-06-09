Căutare termeni

SmartCT Dual Viewer​

3D volume comparison and fusion solution​

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis and treatment planning (segmentation for example, manual feeder detection). Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard. There is also no need to switch applications because the entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and postprocessing can be done in SmartCT and on the TSM.

SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab​
Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].

Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.

Control advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools at tableside
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].

SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.

Auto-registration to overlay any two volumes
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take two volumes from the Azurion System of different cube sizes and auto-register them to create an overlay of the two volumes. For example, 2 scan phases can be overlaid and color-coded for comparison, and lesion and vessel segmentation can be performed for planning treatment. All of this can be done in the exam room from the touchscreen module (TSM).​

Acquire and interact with 3D imaging at tableside​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.

Control advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools at tableside
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].

SmartCT Vessel Analysis with next-generation vessel tracking supports treatment planning
To quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume, select a starting and end point of the segment of the vasculature of interest, and the path between the two points is automatically detected and rendered in different views. SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports the selection of the optimal projection angle for vessel analysis and catheterization. It allows easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.

Auto-registration to overlay any two volumes
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take two volumes from the Azurion System of different cube sizes and auto-register them to create an overlay of the two volumes. For example, 2 scan phases can be overlaid and color-coded for comparison, and lesion and vessel segmentation can be performed for planning treatment. All of this can be done in the exam room from the touchscreen module (TSM).​

