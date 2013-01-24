Select vessels for overlay.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
For indicating ostia and landing zone.
Fuse CT/MR dataset with 2D images
Fuse CT/MR dataset with 3D images
Start using live 3D image guidance
