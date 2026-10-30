Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Roll Stand Mount
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the roll stand kit available for Intellivue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitors.
Contact sales
Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
(502.12 KB)
See all
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
PDF
|
502.12 KB
Page not found - Philips