Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes:
Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information:
DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested;
maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs
maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).