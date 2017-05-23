Homepage
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 GE Aisys Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a GE Aisys anesthesia machine.

IntelliVue MX500/MX550: GE Aisys mounting kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit includes: 12 x 12" (30.5 x 30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for FMS or MP2/X2; monitor mounting bracket; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

