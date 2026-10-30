General Mounts ITD Mounting Shelf

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Features
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Mounting Shelf including drawer for horizontal rail
(ITD part no. MZ 0006.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting shelf; w: 450 mm, d:491 mm; max load: 20 kg; 44 lbs; drawer; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 3 kg / 6.6 lbs.
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Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for horizontal rail (ITD part no. TS 6194.9) consists of adapter for horizontal rail; mounting arm;
L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm, d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg / 33 lbs
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Mounting arm with swivel-mounted shelf for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. TS 6195.9) consists of adapter for GCX wall channel; mounting arm;
L 320 mm with joint for rotating unit; mounting shelf; w: 450mm; d: 491mm; max load: 15 kg; 33 lbs.