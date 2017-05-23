Homepage
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Variable Height Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP5 on a wall.

Features
IntelliVue MP5: VHC Variable Height Channel and 6"(150mm) Fixed Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: PH-0061-01; 6""(150mm) Fixed Arm with tilt/swivel adjustment and cable hooks.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

