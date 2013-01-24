Homepage
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine

Features
Philips IntelliVue MP40/50 Heinen+Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine Mounting kit
H + L kits: 0208550 und 0060505 Kits Include: Mounting solution; adapter for Anesthesia Machine.

