IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius Tiro Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-09 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M-Series Pivot Arm for M1013A (EGM). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Tiro Top Shelf Base Plate; Tilt/Swivel Mount for MP40/50; Channel Cover.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius Tiro Top Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-08 Kit Includes: Tiro Top Shelf Base Plate with 10.5" (26.7cm) Channel; Horizontal Fixed Angle Mount.
