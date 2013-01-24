Homepage
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD

Mounting solution

Computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specificații

Additional information
Finish
  • Arctic white
Max. load
  • 10 kg / 22 lbs

