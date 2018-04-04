Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition Refurbished 3.0T MR System

The Philips Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams. Ingenia 3.0T Elition X Circular Edition, created after applying the SmartPath to Elition X upgrade, is a special configuration of the Ingenia 3.0T registered product. The SmartPath to Elition X upgrade will completely renew the Ingenia 3.0T system except for the magnet.